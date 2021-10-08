Celebrated Hudson Valley Bakery Reopens At Brand-New Location

Westchester County residents are in for a treat, as a popular bakery that closed its doors a year ago has reopened at a brand new location.

The Snackery Bakeshop celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 7. The bakery is located at 64 Purchase St. in Rye.

The bakery's original location in Larchmont closed in October of last year after two years in business.

The business, owned by Sara Leand, offers retro baked goods, along with custom cakes.

According to representatives for the business, guests can expect some special fall treats, including Carrot Cake Twinkies, No Melt Mallomars and the Snackery's Black & White Moonpies.

The bakery will also serve a daily selection of breakfast and lunch offerings, including a pretzel-wrapped hot dog in a blanket and maple chicken sausage pancake donuts.

The opening hours are set for Tuesdays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

