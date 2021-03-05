Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Casting Call: Extras Sought For HBO Series Being Produced In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Casting call
A casting agency is seeking extras for an HBO series that is being produced in the Hudson Valley.

Set in the early 1970s, "The White House Plumbers," is a limited series from the producers of "Veep" and "Succession" that will tell the true story of how former President Richard Nixon’s "own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect," according to a statement by Grant Wilfley Casting.

Filming will begin in May 2021 in Ulster County (including Kingston), Dutchess County (Poughkeepsie), Orange County (Newburgh), and other parts of the Hudson Valley.

Those interested should email a current photo of yourself and your vehicle to: locations@gwcnyc.com. Make sure to include your name and contact information as well as the year, color, make, and model of your vehicle in the body of the email.

Write Hudson Valley Period Car in the subject line.

