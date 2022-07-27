Casting Call: Children, Racing Fans Wanted For TV Series Filming In Area

Calling all those wanna-be actors who need a few on-screen appearances under their belts for a TV series casting call for extras in the region.

"Poker Face," a Peacock TV series that features a case-of-the-week murder mystery is currently looking for paid extras to appear in several different scenes including racing fans, and lots of roles for children.

Children should be between the ages of 9 to 17 years old and be able to get or have a current valid work permit and trust account.

Filming for the children's parts will film Monday, Aug. 1 to Friday, Aug. 12.

If interested email pokerface@gwcnyc.com with the subject line "HVL, Kids Avail"

The series is also looking for background players to portray blue-collar race car fans at Orange County Speedway on Monday, Aug. 1.

You must be available on Friday, July 29 in Newburgh for COVID testing and work in Middletown on Monday, Aug. 1.

If interested, email pokerface@gwcnyc.com with the subject "HVL, Race Car Fan”

