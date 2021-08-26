Contact Us
Cafe To Close One Of Its Locations In Hudson Valley, Owners Say

Nicole Valinote
Tomato Cafe menus
Tomato Cafe menus Photo Credit: Andrew M. / Yelp

A local restaurant has announced plans to close one of its two locations in the area.

The Tomato Cafe announced plans to close its restaurant in Poughkeepsie. 

"We would like to thank our staff, our customers, and the Arlington Community," the owners said in a Facebook post.

The Tomato Cafe in Fishkill, located at 1123 Main St., will remain open, the owners added. That location has been in operation since 2009.

The Poughkeepsie location may not remain empty for long, according to the announcement.

"While we do say goodbye to our Poughkeepsie location, we wish the new eatery (possibly a familiar face) the best of luck," the owners said.

