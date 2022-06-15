Contact Us
Brand Of Protein Bars Recalled Because Of Possible E. Coli Contamination

David Cifarelli
The "Banana Cream Pie Puffs" are being recalled for a potential E. Coli contamination
The "Banana Cream Pie Puffs" are being recalled for a potential E. Coli contamination Photo Credit: US Food & Drug Administration

More than 4,000 individual protein bars are being recalled because of potential E. Coli contamination, the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reports. 

The recall covers 4,196 "Banana Cream Pie Puffs" protein bars produced by Built Brands, LLC. of American Fork, UT, the FDA says. The bars pose a "serious health risk" including diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting. 

The bars, which come in 40 gram packages, were distributed by mail to more than 1,000 customers nationwide. The packages are marked with lot # D22151011 on the outside of the wrapper, the FDA says.

People would have received by their orders after June 6, according to the FDA. While no illnesses have been reported thus far, all customers are urged to contact the Built Brands right away for a full refund or replacement.  

The company can be reached via email at questions@built.com or by phone at 1-801- 845-2991 between 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, Monday-Friday, MST.

