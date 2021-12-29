Brand-New Meat, Grocery Shop Off To Strong Start In Westchester

Supply chain issues and COVID haven't stopped the owners of a new Westchester supermarket and eatery from throwing open its doors and pounding the pavement looking for customers.

La Hacienda Meat & Grocery Market, located at 1727 Central Park Ave., in Yonkers, is making the best of things after just a little over three weeks in business and is already making a name for itself among foodies.

Tanyi Arrihea, one of the owners with her husband and brother-in-law, said little by little the community is finding them and are liking what they see.

"We have received lots of support from the community which is nice to see," Arrihea said.

Specializing in Latino and Hispanic foods -- although shoppers will find plenty of their favorite "American" brands too -- the market offers a full range of goods, especially meats and fresh produce, and coffees.

"We have goat and other unusual items that someone might want," Arrihea said. "And if someone wants one pork chop, well, they can purchase one pork chop."

But it's the store's eatery that has been a real draw for the community with an ever-changing menu that is ordered self-service and then delivered to you.

Favorites seem to be the birria, tacos, tamales, pernil, sandwiches, baked chicken, and plenty of beans and rice.

They also offer breakfast items during the morning hours.

To help get the business off the ground, Arrihea said they have made homemade flyers and are handing them out in the neighborhood.

"The foot traffic is growing and slowly word of mouth is getting out that we are here," she added.

The market will also cater to any occasion and have made platters for locals in need of a quick, but delicious meal, Arrihea said.

So, if you are hankering for a taco, or something spicy and yummy, give the market a try or visit and say hello.

