Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: ID Released For Victim Of Fatal House Fire In Hudson Valley
Business

Brand-New Jersey Mike's Opens In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A new Jersey Mike's sandwich shop has opened its doors in the Hudson Valley.
A new Jersey Mike's sandwich shop has opened its doors in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A new Jersey Mike's sandwich shop has opened in the Hudson Valley.

The new Jersey Mike's Subs is located at 2627 South Road Suite #20 in Poughkeepsie.

The grand opening took place on Monday, March 7, and was attended by state and local officials, including Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, according to an announcement from the Dutchess County Government.

The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the Jersey Mike's website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.