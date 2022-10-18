Brand-New Eatery Open For Business In Hudson Valley

A new eatery has opened for business in Westchester County.

Bagel Girl in North White Plains, located at 731 North Broadway, is now serving patrons.

The menu includes a variety of bagels, house-made spreads, and other baked items including muffins, croissants, and English muffins, according to the eatery's website.

The shop also sells breakfast sandwiches to-go, salads, yogurt, coffee, and tea.

Owner Lauren Bucci, who grew up in White Plains, said on the shop's website that starting Bagel Girl was her dream and that the pandemic gave her an opportunity to fulfill it with the support of her son.

Bucci also said she "is so excited to be starting this new chapter of her life with everyone as a first-time small business owner."

All military and first responders who visit the store will get 10 percent off of their order, according to the website.

