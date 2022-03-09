BMW Recalls More Than 900,000 Vehicles Due To Engine Fire Risk

BMW announced a third recall of more than 900,000 cars and SUVs due to an ongoing faulty valve heater that has been known to potentially cause engine fires.

The recall covers 917,106 vehicles that are equipped with a Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) valve heater, which can cause a short-circuit, which could potentially lead to fires or malfunctions.

This marks the third time the German auto giant has issued a recall for the recurring issue in 2017 and 2019.

The recall includes many 3 Series, 5 Series, 1 Series, X5, X3, and Z4 vehicles from the 2006 through 2013 model years including:

E82 (1 Series Coupe);

E88 (1 Series Convertible);

E90 (3 Series Sedan);

E91 (3 Series Wagon);

E92 (3 Series Coupe);

E93 (3 Series Convertible);

E60 (5 Series Sedan);

E61 (5 Series Wagon);

F10 (5 Series Sedan);

E83 (X3);

F25 (X3);

E70 (X5);

E85 (Z4 Roadster);

E89 (Z4 Roadster);

E86 (Z4 Coupe).

“Affected vehicles are equipped with a PCV valve that incorporates a heating element consisting of a copper tube, continuously supplied by electrical current, and a Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) element, known as the PCV valve heater (blow-by-heater)," BMW said in a report announcing the issue.

"The electrical contacts at the copper tube, and the tube itself, are coated with a plastic material,” they said. “Irregularities in the manufacturing process at the supplier could lead to cavities in the area of the electrical contacts, and near the PTC element at the copper tube, which could allow moisture to occur and could lead to a short circuit.”

According to BMW, warning signs of a potential incoming malfunction include an illuminated maintenance light on the dashboard lighting up, the appearance or smell of smoke coming from the engine block, or burning plastic.

The fire risk happens when the vehicles are being driven or shortly after they are parked, though they have been rare, officials noted. In total, BMW is reporting that there have been eight fires, but no reports of any crashes or injuries.

BMW said that it is still working to develop a fix to remedy the issue, which the company hopes to have resolved by mid-2022, according to a spokesperson.

