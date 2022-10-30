BJ's Clubs Announce Thanksgiving Day Closure

Those looking to take advantage of Black Friday at BJ's Clubs will have to wait until Thanksgiving Day is over.

That's because all BJ's Clubs will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopen on Black Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 a.m., BJ's officials announced.

"Our team members demonstrate hard work and dedication day in and day out, to both our members and communities. So as the holiday season approaches, it’s important for them to be able to spend well-deserved time off with family and loved ones," BJ's Executive Vice President Jeff Desroches said.

This will mark the 16th year that the company has closed its stores on Thanksgiving Day, according to officials.

BJ's Club locations are also planned to close on Christmas Day but will be open on New Year's Day starting at 9 a.m., according to BJ's officials.

