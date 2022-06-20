Average Price For Gas Drops Slightly: Here's Latest Breakdown By County In NY

Drivers got a slight break on gas prices over the weekend.

After the average price per gallon nationally had been $5 or more for the previous seven days for the first time on record, the average price on Monday, June 20 is $4.98, down three cents from last week.

A year ago at this time, the price was around $3.07 per gallon.

Here's a breakdown of average prices by state in the region:

New York, $5.08

Connecticut, $4.94

Massachusetts, $5.00

New Jersey, $4.99

Pennsylvania, $5.03

Rhode Island, $4.97

New Hampshire, $4.95

Vermont, $5.00

Maine, $5.07

For a breakdown of prices in New York by county, see the first image above.

For a breakdown by state, click on the second image above.

