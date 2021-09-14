Apple Issues Emergency Security Update To Fix No-Click Spyware Hack

Apple is advising all users to update their devices to fix a rare no-click security vulnerability in its products.

The move comes after researchers from the University of Toronto discovered a flaw that allowed hackers to infect anyone's devices with highly invasive spyware.

All of Apple’s operating systems, including those for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, are vulnerable. Apple users should get an alert to update those devices.

It's the first known instance of an attack that does not require a victim to click on a link or open unknown infected files.

The researchers believe the spyware came from the Israel-based hacker-for-hire NSO group.

