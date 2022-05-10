Apple Discontinues iPod After 20-Year Run

It’s the end of an era for tech-lovers as Apple announced its plan to discontinue the once groundbreaking iPod.

Since reinventing the portable music scene forever in 2001, the iPod will soon be a relic of the past as Apple and other tech companies have since eclipsed the device, which had its latest iteration released in 2019.

The original iPod, introduced on Oct. 23, 2001, was the first MP3 player to pack the ability to hold upwards of 1,000 songs with a 10-hour battery all inside a 6.5-ounce package, according to the company.

“iPod has captivated users all over the world who love the ability to take their music with them on the go,” the company announced.

"Today, the experience of taking one’s music library out into the world has been integrated across Apple’s product line — from iPhone and Apple Watch to iPad and Mac — along with access to more than 90 million songs and over 30,000 playlists available via Apple Music.”

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said that the “music lives on” and that the iPod will still be available while supplies last.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” he said.

“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.”

