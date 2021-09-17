Another Hudson Valley Kmart Scheduled For Closure

The only remaining Kmart in Westchester County is set to close its doors, according to a liquidation firm.

The White Plains store, located at 399 Tarrytown Road, was listed among the locations closing by SB360 Capital Partners.

The company did not say when the store is going to close.

SB360 Capital Partners also listed two other closures in the state, a Sears and a Kmart, both of which are located in Brooklyn.

The closures add to a growing list of Sears and Kmart locations that have shut their doors in recent years.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.