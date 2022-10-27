'An Offer I Can't Refuse': Rockland Restaurant To Close After Nearly 4 Decades In Business

A much beloved Hudson Valley restaurant that has been a staple for residents for some 37 years will close its doors early next year.

Chef Marcello Russodivito of Rockland County staple Marcello's Ristorante, which has been on Lafayette Avenue in Suffern for almost 37 years, announced on Facebook he is closing in the second week of January 2023 after receiving an offer "I can't refuse."

Russodivito plans to go out with a bang with a large New Year's Eve celebration, and then for the next two weeks, he will offer family-style dinners for just $19,98 a person, in a nod to the year he opened in June 1986.

On Facebook, the expressive chef wrote: "My goal was to retire when I was 50, but the market crash changed that plan.

"Then my goal was to retire in 2020, but COVID changed that plan! But now, with an offer I can’t refuse, like The Godfather, I decided to take it. It was also the loving support of our customers (long-time and new) that also kept me going on. We appreciate every one of you, especially during COVID."

But Russodivito won't be lying around in front of the TV. He will be headed for his beloved Italy, taking plenty of locals with him on one of his many tours of the country.

If a trip to Italy with Russodivito sounds like your kind of adventure, information can be found at chefmarcellorussodivito.com.

If you are one of the few who have never been to Marcello's, now is the time for a visit to enjoy some luscious food.

