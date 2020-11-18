Amazon Proposes New Hudson Valley Facility That Will Create 500 Jobs

It only took a few words from the Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro on Twitter to get excitement growing about Amazon possibly building another center in the Hudson Valley.

"We are thrilled @amazon is ready to #ThinkDutchess," Molinaro said on Twitter on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

In fact, the mammoth company is considering building another processing center in East Fishkill on the site of the old IBM campus which has been vacant for more than 15 years.

If the 600,000-square-foot building comes to fruition, it could create at least 500 jobs.

Bluewater Property Group, the company behind the proposal, East Fishkill Town Supervisor Nicholas D’Alessandro announced in early November, at which time they hadn't yet named Amazon as the potential buyer.

Molinaro said in a press release he believes the former IBM west campus in East Fishkill is the perfect fit for Amazon.

“Amazon’s proposed investment in the former IBM West Campus site in East Fishkill – and with 500 new jobs – will help our county recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," Molinaro said.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro Dutchess County Gov. Facebook

And to Molinaro, job creation and growing the economy is a top priority.

"Despite uncertainty in the economy, this expansion will provide an important economic boost for the community and job opportunities for our residents and we’re proud that Amazon has recognized the great strides we have taken over the last nine years to make Dutchess County so attractive for business," Molinaro said.

But the deal is not yet done, although officials said Dutchess County remains a frontrunner for the $135 million investment.

