Amazon Explores Options After Workers At NY Facility Become Company's First Unionized Warehouse

After a New York Amazon fulfillment center became the first to unionize, the online retail giant is weighing its options as it moves forward.

Workers from the JFK8 fulfillment center in Staten Island voted overwhelmingly to unionize, making history in becoming the first in the company’s history to successfully form a union.

Now, Amazon is determining its next steps as they challenge the result of the vote, which saw the measure passed by more than 500 votes.

“Amazon Labor Union (ALU) has made history by becoming the first to successfully unionize an Amazon facility in the United States and, in doing so, they will inspire Amazon co-workers across the country,” United Food and Commercial Workers International (UFCW) President Marc Perrone said in a statement.

“Even in the face of millions of dollars in illegal, union-busting campaigns and consultants, they have shown it is possible to win by standing up for each other,” he added. “The entire UFCW family of 1.3 million essential workers is thrilled to have them as a partner in our continued mission to improve the lives of all Amazon workers.”

Officials for Amazon previously lamented the vote, which they said may have been influenced by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

“We’re disappointed with the outcome of the election in Staten Island because we believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees,” Amazon said in a statement released after the vote was concluded.

“We’re evaluating our options, including filing objections based on the inappropriate and undue influence by the NLRB that we and others (including the National Retail Federation and US Chamber of Commerce) witnessed in this election.”

With the unionization official in New York, other Amazon fulfillment centers are eyeing a similar move, including a location in Bessemer, Alabama, which currently has a vote being contested.

“Every vote must be counted. Workers at Amazon endured a needlessly long and aggressive fight to unionize their workplace, with Amazon doing everything it could to spread misinformation and deceit. We will hold Amazon accountable, and we will be filing objections on their behavior,” RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum said in a statement.

“Workers will have to wait just a little bit longer to ensure their voices are heard, and our union will be with them at every step to ensure their voices are heard under the law,” Appelbaum added.

“What we do know is that this moment is historic, and the workers in Bessemer have inspired working people all over the country and all over the world to fight for change at their workplaces, including other organizing at Amazon around the country.”

In a statement released after the vote in New York, the UFCW said that the push against Amazon will continue.

“Whether in Alabama or New York, the movement to lift up essential workers at Amazon is real,” Perrone stated on Friday. “Most importantly,” he added, “these latest unionization efforts are just the beginning. It highlights the renewed power of workers and the determination of America’s entire labor movement to build a better and more just America.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.