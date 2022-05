A new activewear store has opened its doors in Westchester County.

Alo Yoga held the grand opening for its new store in White Plains on Friday, April 29, representatives announced.

The store is located at 125 Westchester Ave. at The Westchester Mall.

This is the company's first New York location outside of New York City.

Alo Yoga also has retail stores in California, Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

