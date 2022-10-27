A Look Inside Brand-New BJ's Club In Hudson Valley

Officials are giving a look inside the new BJ's Club in Westchester County.

The new club, located in Greenburgh at 399 Tarrytown Rd. (Route 119), will open on Friday, Oct. 28, according to BJ's officials.

Officials held a pre-opening event at the new club on Wednesday, Oct. 26, where people were able to view the first glimpses of the new store, which will sell items such as fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, seasonal items, home décor, clothes, toys, technology, and more.

The event also featured the store's official ribbon cutting.

Official hours for the new store have not yet been announced.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.