350,000 Heating Blankets, Pads Recalled Due To Fire Hazard

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Joe Lombardi
Recalled Electric Solid Flannel Heating Blanket with White Digital Controller Model BS-HB5060.
Recalled Electric Solid Flannel Heating Blanket with White Digital Controller Model BS-HB5060. Photo Credit: CPSC

About 350,000 units of a brand of heating blankets and pads are being recalled due to a fire hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

Bedshe International said it issued the recall for Bedsure Electric Heating Blankets and Pads Due because the controller can malfunction, posing fire and thermal burn hazards.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric heating blankets and pads and contact Bedsure for a full refund. 

Consumers must have possession of the unit and submit photos of the recalled unit following the instructions provided during registration at safety.bedsurehome.com to receive their refund. 

