270,000 SUVs Recalled Due To Rollaway Risk

David Cifarelli
The recall includes 2018-2019 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durangos
The recall includes 2018-2019 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durangos Photo Credit: Pexels/Messina Photo (left) & Aaron Curtis (right)

Chrysler is recalling more than 270,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango vehicles because of a malfunction that could cause the cars to rollaway.  

The manufacturer said the models antilock-brake system (ABS) module "may illuminate the brake lights, and allow the vehicle to start and shift out of Park without the brake pedal being applied." 

These modules were installed in the vehicles built between June 10, 2018 to April 30, 2019, according to the recall filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). 

The recall accounts for 211,934 Grand Cherokees and 58,970 Dodge Durangos. So far there have been more than 200 claims related to the issue but no accidents or injuries, according to the recall.

Chrysler said they are working on a remedy to the problem and said owners will be notified by letters in the end of July. Owners can check if the recall applies to their vehicle online.

