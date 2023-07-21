Bus Driver Charged After Rockland County Boy, 9, Hit By Truck, Police Say

Rockland County resident Edgar Hawkins, age 61, of Stony Point, was charged on Thursday, July 20, for the incident which took place on Tuesday, March 21 in Ramapo.

According to Lt. Blaine Howell, of the Ramapo Police, on March 21, around 5:10 pm an officer on patrol was made aware of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

When he arrived on the scene, the officer found a child pinned under a 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan. The officer, along with bystanders, were able to lift the front end of the minivan and free the child, Howell said.

The child was transported to Westchester Medical Center by WP Faist Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics in critical condition.

After the preliminary investigation, it appears as if the victim, a 9-year-old student at Cherry Lane Elementary and Town of Ramapo resident, had exited a school bus at the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and N. Airmont Road when he was struck by a 2010 F550 pickup truck traveling westbound.

The child was thrown and came to rest under the minivan which had been stopped in traffic. The operator of the truck, a 43-year-old Spring Valley resident, remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, Howell added.

Hawkins was charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was processed and released.

The boy's current condition was not revealed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.