Brother Of Army Sergeant From Orange County Now Also Charged For Murder Of Father Of Two

Orange County resident Junando Dawkins, age 29, of Newburgh, was apprehended at the US Army base in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, this past March and charged with the death of Daniel Spotards, age 41, whose body was found in Ulster County at the end of his driveway by a sanitation worker in the Town of Plattekill on Monday, Jan. 2.

An investigation found that Spotards was shot multiple times on New Year's Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, the Ulster County District Attorney said.

Dawkins was due to be deployed overseas at the time of his arrest.

On Wednesday, June 14, New York State Police announced Dawkins' brother, Juwaugh Dawkins, age 31, of Jacksonville, Florida, has been charged with:

Murder in the second degree,

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Those are the exact same charges Junando Dawkins is also facing.

Juwaugh Dawkins was brought back from the state of Florida to New York State by members of the New York State Police and is now lodged in the Ulster County Jail without bail. He will appear before the Ulster County Court.

The investigation into Spotards' murder was conducted by New York State Police Troop F BCI and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office. The New York City Police Department also assisted in the probe.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

