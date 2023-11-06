'Bright Fireball' Seen From New York Confirmed To Be Meteor: NASA

The meteor was seen in several East Coast states on Thursday, Nov. 2 just after 7 p.m., according to an announcement by NASA.

According to the agency, the meteor first appeared 65 miles above a point in the Atlantic Ocean 81 miles off the coast of Smith Point County Park on Fire Island in Suffolk County, New York. Fire Island is part of the towns of Babylon, Islip, and Brookhaven.

The "bright fireball" then continued to move south at 116,000 mph and traveled around 83 miles through the Earth's upper atmosphere before disintegrating at a point 49 miles above the ocean, NASA officials said.

The meteor's brief journey resulted in a bright light that was reported by eyewitnesses in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.

