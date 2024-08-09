Breeze Airways Adding Nonstop Service From Hudson Valley To This Sunny Destination

Breeze Airways is expanding its service from New York and Connecticut to the Sunshine State, the airline announced Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Starting this fall, customers can book nonstop flights from both Westchester County Airport and Long Island MacArthur Airport to Sarasota, Florida. The airline is also adding nonstop service from Westchester to Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Westchester to Sarasota route will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting Thursday, Oct. 31, while flights to Daytona Beach will be available Thursdays and Sundays beginning on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Travelers departing from Long Island MacArthur Airport can book flights to Sarasota on Thursdays and Sundays starting on Thursday, Nov. 21.

In Connecticut, Breeze Airways is also adding nonstop service from Hartford’s Bradley International Airport to Daytona Beach, Florida, and Wilmington, North Carolina, on Thursdays and Sundays starting Feb. 13, 2025.

“With the addition of Newark, Breeze now serves four New York City area airports while continuing to expand our footprint across the U.S.,” said Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman.

“By connecting the dots between underserved city pairs, we are giving travelers more options than ever to fly affordably and comfortably to over 60 destinations across 30 states on more than 200 nonstop flights.”

You can view the complete list of new routes nationwide on Breeze Airways’ website.

