Breaking: Charlotte Sena Found Days After Apparent Abduction At NY State Park; Suspect Arrested

In an update just before 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, New York State Police said Sena has been located and is “in good health,” and a suspect has been arrested.

No other details, including the suspect’s name, age or gender, were given.

Sena disappeared Saturday evening, Sept. 30, in Saratoga County while riding on a bike path in broad daylight at Moreau Lake State Park.

The girl’s mother contacted police and reported her missing after the child’s bicycle was found at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

A command post at the park included over 100 personnel deployed, 75 law enforcement on the ground, two drones, an airboat search team, six underwater rescue teams, and another boat that has sonar.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.