Brand Of Jalapenos, Green Peppers, Green Beans Recalled Due To Listeria Concerns

ALDI Inc. announced it is recalling Freshire Farms jalapenos, green peppers, and green beans in connection to an earlier recall by Wiers Farm and R.S. Hanline Co.

The full product details, with product name, package description, and UPC code, are:

Jalapeno 8 oz. bag 4099100087680

Green Pepper 16 oz. (3 pack) bag 4099100087598

Green Beans 16 oz. bag 4099100087826

The affected product was sold at select ALDI stores in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

If customers have products affected by the recall, they are advised to discard them immediately or return them to their local store for a full refund.

For any customers impacted by this recall or who would like additional information, contact R.S. Hanline Co Inc. by calling 1-888-484-4834 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.