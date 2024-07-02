Bob's Stores To Close All Locations After Filing For Bankruptcy; Retailer Liquidating Inventory

The stores will remain open through July 14 as the company sells its remaining items at greatly reduced prices. Some things were marked down as much as 70 percent, according to a news release.

The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last month, is $29.4 million in debt, according to the court filing.

Bob's President Dave Barton apologized to the communities affected by the closures.

We regret that our financial position necessitated the liquidation of Bob's Stores. Bob's has been a stalwart of our local communities for nearly 70 years, and we know our customers remember us as having been there for major moments in their lives. We remain grateful to our vendors, suppliers, customers and employees for all of their support over the years.

Bob's has locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire.

They are located at:

Massachusetts

Attleboro — 287 Washington St.

Fitchburg — 146 Whalon St.

Holyoke — 50 Holyoke St.

Middleton — 230 Main St.

Randolph — 59 Mazzeo Dr.

Westborough — 168 Milk St.

Connecticut

Ansonia — 409 Main St.

Hamden — 2300 Dixwell Ave.

Manchester — 179 Pavilions Dr.

Middletown — 416 East Main St.

Milford — 195 Cherry St.

Newington — 172 Kitts Lane

Simsbury — 504 Bushy Hill Road

Southington — 835 Queen St.

Waterbury — 910 Wolcott St.

Waterford — 167 Parkway North

New York

Centereach — 191 Centereach Mall

West Islip — 135-187 Sunrise Highway

New Hampshire

Salem — 92 Cluff Crossing

New Jersey

Freehold — 3710 US Route 9

Rhode Island

Cranston —1400 Oaklawn Ave.

