A Few Clouds 84°

SHARE

Black Bear Returns To NY Home Shortly After Destroying Kitchen

An aggressive black bear apparently searching for food destroyed the kitchen of an upstate New York home after and then returned to the residence shortly after the break in.

A black bear.

A black bear.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Kevin Phillips
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said an officer received a report of the incident in  Washington County on Friday, June 21 in the town of White Creek, located about halfway between Saratoga Springs and Albany.

While the officer was at the residence reviewing photos of the bear, the animal returned to the yard and became aggressive. 

DEC wildlife experts provided technical advice to the officer based on the information he provided and advised that the bear would need to be put down humanely due to it associating the residence as a food source and displaying aggression to humans. 

DEC Bureau of Wildlife employees set a culvert trap, which caught the bear the following morning. 

The bear was successfully euthanized to prevent any further unsafe interactions with humans, the DEC said.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE