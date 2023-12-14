Biggest Food, Beverage Trends Revealed In 2023 Grubhub Delivered Report

Spoiler alert: Spice is nice.

In 2023, over 53 million items were ordered with added spice, the report on deliveries says.

Classic favorites like Sriracha (a sauce made from chili peppers) were added over 91,000 times, and buffalo chicken wings came in first as the most ordered wing flavor followed by lemon pepper, BBQ, teriyaki and garlic parmesan.

The report notes that in 2023 diners enjoyed stepping out of their comfort zones and breaking conventions, such as embracing pineapple on pizza and ordering salads with a side of fries.

Here's a rundown of some of the top items ordered in 2023:

Top 5 Spicy Dishes

Spicy potato soft tacos

Spicy chicken sandwich

Spicy tuna roll

Hot and sour soup

Drunken noodles

Top 5 Sodas

Diet Coke

Coke

Sprite

Dr. Pepper

Ginger Ale

Top 5 Coffee Beverages

Iced Coffee

Caramel Frappe

Mocha Frappe

Cappuccino

Hot Coffee

Top 5 French Fry Styles

Classic cut

Waffle fries

Cheese fries

Sweet potato fries

Curly fries

Top 5 Pizza Orders

Cheese Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

Grubhub has more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 US citiesm and says it processes more than 715,000 daily orders.

