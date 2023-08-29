Best High Schools: NY Well-Represented In Brand-New U.S. News Rankings

The rankings were released on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Top-ranked in the Empire State is the High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY, with a 100-percent graduation rate and college readiness rating of 98.9, placing it at the No. 22 spot nationally.
The top five-ranked Long Island high schools are:
- Jericho High School (13th in NY, 104th nationally)
- Garden City High School (21st in the state, 199th nationally)
- Great Neck South High School (22nd in the state, 205th nationally)
- Manhasset Secondary School (28th in the state, 251st nationally)
- Herricks High School (29th in the state, 257th nationally)
Seven schools from Westchester County made the Top 35 in the state:
- Bronxville High School (16th in the state, 151st nationally)
- Rye High School (17th in the state, 161st nationally)
- Edgemont High School (19th in the state, 176th nationally)
- Horace Greeley High School (25th in the state, 224th nationally)
- North Salem High School (27th in the state, 246th nationally)
- Blind Brook High School (32nd in state, 266th nationally)
- Irvington High School (34th in the state, 271st nationally)
U.S. News says the rankings are based on the following criteria.
- College Readiness - 30 percent
- State Assessment Proficiency - 20 percent
- State Assessment Performance - 20 percent
- Underserved Student Performance - 10 percent
- College Curriculum Breadth - 10 percent
- Graduation Rate - 10 percent
Click here to read the complete U.S. News & World Report rankings.
To view the rankings in New York only, click here.
