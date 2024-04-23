Best High Schools: Hudson Valley Well-Represented In Brand-New U.S. News Rankings

The brand-new rankings were released Tuesday morning, April 23, and determined by performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for college.

The highest-ranked school outside New York City is on Long Island: Jericho, at No. 13 statewide and 104th nationally.

The top-rated high school in Westchester County is Bronxville, at No. 16 in the state and 151st nationally.

Located just a few miles away, Rye High School checks in at No. 17 in New York and 167th in the country.

A third Westchester school, Edgemont, is No. 19 in NY and 176th in the nation.

A second Long Island school, Garden City, is 21st in the state and 199th in the country.

Also, on Long Island, Great Neck South is 22nd and 205th, respectively.

Two other Westchester schools -- No. 25 Horace Greeley and No. 27 North Salem -- made the Top 30 in New York, along with two more Long Island schools: No. 28 Manhasset and No. 29 Herricks.

Click here to view the complete U.S. News national rankings.

Click here to view the U.S. News' NY rankings.

