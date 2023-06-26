45-Year-Old Member Of Raveis Real Estate Company Family Dies After Being Struck By Car

Fairfield County resident Meghan Raveis, age 45, died just before 3 p.m. on Friday, June 23 in the town of Fairfield, in the 500 block of Redding Road.

"My heart breaks for the Raveis family," said Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick. "It’s a horrible tragedy that a young Fairfield mother and wife lost her life in this car crash.

"My sincere sympathies are with Meghan’s children, her husband, and the entire Raveis family."

When Fairfield Police announced her identity as the person struck and killed in the crash on Facebook, many commented on what a kind person she was.

"My heart is broken. She was a wonderful person," wrote Sarah Thurston. "So sad this happened."

Tracy Singarella Guglieri said: "So tragic and gut-wrenching. Meghan was a beautiful person. My heart goes out to her family ❤️"

Raveis was the managing director of the William Raveis Charitable Fund, which raises money to help fund and support those affected by breast cancer, according to the fund’s website. She was also well-known for taking part in local philanthropic efforts.

The group was currently working on a large chili fest in an effort to raise $500,000 for a Plymouth, Massachusetts group.

The prominent Raveis family is known throughout the region for their real estate offices and agents.

During the crash, the mother of three was struck by a southbound vehicle when it crossed over into the northbound lane, striking a mailbox and then Raveis.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Fairfield Police said.

"The Fairfield Police Department extends our condolences to the Raveis family along with their friends and loved ones during this difficult time," the department said. "This is still an active investigation as we work to determine the exact cause of the accident."

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 203-254-4800.

