Beloved Hudson Valley Mother Of 3 Dies At Age 50

Dutchess County resident Jennifer J. Strang-Thrasher, of Wassaic, died on Sunday, February 4, at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie.

Strang-Thrasher, born in Connecticut in the town of Sharon in Litchfield County, was a graduate of Dover High School and Dutchess Community College.

She was a direct care worker at Cardinal Hayes Home for Children in Millbrook, for 30 years, according to her obituary.

In addition to her mother, Boonie (Coons) Strang of Wassaic, and her husband, Daryl Thrasher of Poughkeepsie, she is survived by three sons, Andrew Thrasher of Palm Harbor, Florida; LeShawn Thrasher of Rochester, and Teyvon Thrasher of Wassaic. She is also survived by an aunt, Pamela Rabideau of Dover Plains, and many friends.

Calling hours will occur from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12, at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. R. Kent Wilson officiating.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.