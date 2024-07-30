A Few Clouds 85°

Bear Seen 'Making Beeline' For Garbage Cans In Hudson Valley: Here's Where

A hungry bear was seen hunting for trash cans in a Northern Westchester neighborhood, officials said.

The bear was seen in the area of Yerkes Road in North Salem.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Brigitte Werner
In an announcement on Monday, July 29, North Salem Supervisor Warren Lucas said that several bear sightings had been reported around the town. 

Lucas added that the most recent sighting was reported in the area of Yerkes Road.

According to Lucas, the bear was "making a beeline to garbage cans left outdoors and especially bird feeders." 

"One bear can cover the entire town looking for food," Lucas said. 

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, residents can protect themselves and their properties from bears by not feeding them and reducing attractants by hiding garbage cans, feeders, and pet food. 

