Back-To-Back Soaking Storms Take Aim At Northeast: Here's Track, Timing

Ahead of the arrival of the separate systems, Tuesday, June 4 will be mainly sunny with a high temperature in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase overnight with patchy fog until after daybreak on Wednesday, June 5.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be near 80 degrees.

Showers and storms will likely occur Wednesday night and continue into early Thursday afternoon, June 6, moving from west to east.

About a half-inch of rainfall is expected during that stretch, with locally higher amounts.

Thursday's high temperature will be around 80 degrees.

After a respite from precipitation for much of Thursday afternoon, the second round of showers and storms is expected Thursday night.

Scattered showers will linger until early Friday afternoon, June 7.

Another half-inch or so of precipitation is expected.

Skies will gradually become partly to mostly sunny Friday afternoon, helping the high temperature hit the low 80s.

Spotty showers are possible from Friday afternoon into the early evening.

The outlook for Saturday, June 8 calls for mostly sunny and pleasant conditions with a high temperature in the mid-70s.

