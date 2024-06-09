Back-To-Back Cold Fronts Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

The first frontal system moved through overnight into the early morning hours on on Sunday, June 9, with a secondary front due to arrive Sunday evening, followed by building high pressure, leading to dry, sunny conditions to start the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.

There could be pop-up showers just about any time on Sunday, but it will not be a washout, with less than a tenth of an inch expected. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday, June 10 will be sunny, pleasant, and comfortable with high temperatures in the mid-70s,

Mainly sunny skies will continue Tuesday, June 11, with highs again in the mid-70s, but there is a slight chance for an afternoon shower.

It will be warmer on Wednesday, June 12, with temperatures climbing to the low 80s amid mainly sunny skies.

The mercury could hit 90 degrees on Thursday, June 13 amid plenty of bright sunshine.

