Approaching Storm Could Cause Post-Thanksgiving Travel Headaches: Here's Latest

The time frame for the system is late Sunday afternoon, Nov. 26 into the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 27, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall is expected in parts of upstate New York and northern New England with up to 8 to 12 inches of accumulation possible in northeastern NY, near the Canadian border.

"People traveling ahead of the upcoming week should be prepared for possible delays both on roadways and in the air due to the wet weather on Sunday," according to AccuWeather.com, adding that motorists should be prepared for ponding on roadways and reduced visibility.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy for most of the day with the high temperature rising to the mid-40s after a cold morning.

There will be a chance for rain starting in the late afternoon as the quick-moving system moves in, bringing about an inch of rain to most spots in the region.

Rain will wind down from west to east beginning after daybreak on Monday before finally tapering off in eastern New England later in the morning.

Skies will then gradually become partly sunny on Monday, and the high temperature will rise to around 50 degrees.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29 will be mostly sunny, brisk, and breezy with a high temperature in the mid-30s both days.

The mercury will climb a bit on Thursday, Nov. 30 with the high reaching the mid-40s under mostly sunny skies.

