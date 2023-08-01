Anti-Gun Leader Busted As Alleged Kingpin Of Hudson Valley Drug Network

The busts, which took place in Orange County and also included the seizure of numerous guns and money, were announced on Tuesday, Aug. 1 by Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, and numerous law enforcement leaders.

The busts were the result of a two-year-long narcotics investigation that utilized court-ordered eavesdropping. Seven search warrants were executed during the investigation which resulted in the seizure of over 1516 grams of cocaine crack having a street value of approximately $50,000, over $167.000 in cash, and three illegally possessed handguns, said the DA's office.

Among those arrested was Westchester County resident Michael Rodriquez, age 48, of Yonkers, who is the director of Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence, [BRAG], which is a prominent anti-violence program that receives government money and works in the Bronx to promote safer streets.

Rodriquez was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Conspiracy

He is accused of supplying cocaine to narcotics dealers in Orange County in the City of Middletown and the City of Port Jervis and possessing two illegal handguns.

On Wednesday, July 26, a search warrant was executed at his Yonkers residence, which resulted in the seizure of:

1516 grams (over 1.5 kilograms) of cocaine

$165,509 in cash

Scales

A money counter

An unlicensed Ruger .380 caliber pistol

An unlicensed Bond Arms .357 caliber handgun

A vacuum sealer and digital scales

Jewelry estimated to have a value of $50,000.

It is alleged that Michael Rodriguez regularly supplied cocaine to Angelica Rodriguez, (not related), age 39, of Otisville, who would sell it in and around Middletown, and Tiano Lopez, age 25, of Middletown, who would sell it in and around Port Jervis.

Michael Rodriquez is currently being held without bail in the Orange County Jail pending his appearance in court.

During the investigation, it was uncovered that the supplier of Angelica Rodriguez, a/k/a “Jelly,” and her co-conspirators with cocaine to sell, were also supplying narcotics to those in the City of Port Jervis.

She was arrested on Thursday, July 27, and is also being held without bail in the Orange County Jail.

Angelica Rodriguez was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

Others charged in the operation include the following Orange County residents:

Rebecca Concepcio, age 32, Port Jervis, (Wanted).

Janiyah Conklin, age 20, Middletown

Ruthann Dailey, age 43, Middletown

Nathan Gannon, age 54, Wallkill

Michael Jackson, age 35, Newburgh

Victor Pacheco, age 42, of Ellenville (Wanted)

Angel Rodriguez, age 42, of Middletown

Felix Rodriguez, age 31, of Middletown

Jennifer Williams, age 49, Port Jervis

The other person charged was Sullivan County resident John Meyer, age 42, of Glen Spey.

"It is unconscionable that the Director of a respected group which has pledged to reduce gun violence and help at-risk youth would himself choose to become a major drug dealer himself and commit weapons offenses," said Hoovler. "I hope that the poor example he has set does not disillusion vulnerable youth who might be tempted to follow his example. If they do they will surely also follow him to prison."

The investigation was conducted by:

City of Middletown Police Department,

Orange County Drug Task Force,

Orange County District Attorney’s Office,

City of Port Jervis Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

