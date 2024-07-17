Daredevil Street Racer Who Taunted Cops Arrested In North Jersey Burglary Spree, Police Say

New York City resident Anthony Ginestri, of Queens, who is known as Squeeze.Benz on social media, and a 16-year-old boy were identified as Fairfield Police Detective Rick Alves as two of the three suspects in the cases, the first of which happened on Feb. 6 at a Speedway Gas Station on Route 46 East, Fairfield, NJ police said.

Police were called to the gas station just before 2 a.m., where a grey SUV with three occupants was seen leaving the property. The business had been burglarized, but suspects were nowhere to be found.

Alves identified the vehicle as a gray BMW X7 with stolen New Jersey registration, which had yet to be reported by the victim. The same vehicle and occupants then committed similar burglaries in Roseland, Secaucus, and Hasbrouck Heights, after leaving Fairfield, police said.

As it turns out, Ginestri and the other two suspects had been wanted in other crimes in New York and Connecticut, according to police in Fairfield, NJ.

On April 18, just before 2:25 a.m., police were called to United Tower Associates LLC for an activated burglar alarm, police said. There, officers found the front glass door of the business had been smashed, but the suspects again were nowhere to be found.

Security footage showed two males get out of a gold minivan and break in using a pry bar and hammer around 2:10 a.m., Fairfield police said. They stole more than 280 Apple iPhones valued at more than $117,000.

Detective Nicholas Cocchi investigated the burglary and identified the minivan though license plate readers. The third suspect was identified as Carlos Brito, of Passaic.

Brito was arrested on a warrant on July 12 and charged with burglary, theft, possession of burglar tools, criminal mischief, and two counts of conspiracy. He was being held in the Essex County Jail.

When Ginestri was arrested by the NYPD on a warrant back in May, after taunting cops across the tristate area, he was charged with burglary, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, theft, and two counts of conspiracy, police in Fairfield said. Ginestri was lodged in the Bergen County Jail.

