Vice President Kamala Harris Will Be First Woman To Deliver Graduation Address At West Point

The White House announced that the Vice President will speak during the 2023 graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 27.

This marks her first visit to the academy located in Orange County in the town of Highlands and the first time in West Point’s 221-year history that a woman will serve as commencement speaker, West Point officials said.

“We are honored to have the Vice President as our commencement speaker,” said Lt. Gen. Steven W. Gilland, US Military Academy’s 61st superintendent. “As an accomplished leader who has achieved significant milestones throughout her career, we look forward to her inspiring remarks to our cadets.”

Harris, born and raised in California, graduated from Howard University and the University of California, Hastings College of Law. She is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected Vice President of the United States.

President Joe Biden is set to deliver commencement speeches at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado and at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

For more information about the West Point Class of 2023’s graduation ceremony and to watch the event live, visit https://www.westpoint.edu/graduation.

