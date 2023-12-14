'Angelica's Law' Honoring Late NY Teen Doles Stiffer Penalties For Repeat Reckless Drivers

The Long Island 14-year-old – who grew up in Holbrook and died at the hands of a reckless driver in February 2008 – was the inspiration behind “Angelica’s Law,” signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul this week.

It decreases the number of prior license suspensions needed to qualify for first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony.

The law will apply a felony to recidivist drivers who drive without a valid license after having committed five or more moving violations resulting in prior suspensions of revocations.

“Public safety is my top priority, and I’m committed to doing everything possible to keep New Yorkers safe,” Hochul said. “After Angelica Nappi tragically lost her life more than a decade ago, her family have channeled their pain into purpose to push for this legislation.

"I’m honored to stand with Angelica’s family as we sign this law and make our roads safer for all.”

Hochul signed the legislation at the Department of Motor Vehicles’ Garden City location alongside Nappi’s family.

The young girl died Feb. 22, 2008, after being struck by a driver who ran a red light in Medford. The man did not have a valid license and his license had been suspended more than five times.

"Almost 16 years later, my fight for safer roadways has been acted upon,” her mother Dawn Riendeau said. “I know Angelica is proud."

