Alert Issued For 24-Year-Old NY Woman Missing For 3 Days

Oneida County resident Madelyn Fiore, age 24, was last seen leaving her Marcy home at around noon Tuesday, Oct. 3, and relatives haven’t heard from her since.

Fiore took off without her cell phone and has not shown up to work or her college classes, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are asking the public to be on the lookout for Fiore’s dark gray 2013 Buick Verano with New York license plates KBY-1494.

At the time of her disappearance, Fiore was wearing a black and white flannel shirt and tan shorts.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact sheriff’s officials at 315-765-2226.

