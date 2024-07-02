Alert Issued For 20-Year-Old Missing From Westchester

New Rochelle resident Neyson Estela was last seen on Saturday, June 29 in the area of Pier 84 near West 4th Street and 12th Avenue in New York City, New Rochelle Police announced on Tuesday, July 2.

He had been running north after taking off his backpack and shirt, police said.

Before that, Estela had been seen on Friday, June 28 around 5 p.m. while leaving 44 Pleasant St. in New Rochelle on bicycle.

According to police, Estela had been acting paranoid and told his brother that people were following him. He also posted on social media saying "BYE" to his family, the department added.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt, black sneakers, a gray baseball hat, and had been carrying a black backpack. He is described as 5-foot-8 and 136 pounds.

Anyone with information about Estela's whereabouts is asked to contact New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

