Air Quality Alert: Widespread Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Lingers Throughout Region

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for the pollutant of fine particulates, according to the National Weather Service.

"The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern," said the weather service.

More than 8 million acres of land has already burned in what already is Canada's worst wildfire season in history.

That's way above the normal 600,000 acres during an entire typical wildfire season, according to the nation's natural-resources department, the Wall Street Journal reports.

When pollution levels are elevated, it's recommended that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects, said the National Weather Service .

People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.

Some schools districts in the region have canceled outdoor activities on Wednesday, June 7, which will feature widespread haze and patchy smoke with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

The smoky skies have also had an effect on the sun.

"You may have also noticed sunrises and sunsets have looked red the past few days," the National Weather Service said. "This is caused by Mie Scattering. The sunlight is being scattered by the smoke particles and making the light appear red."

The Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight Thursday, June 8.

Thursday will be dry for most of the day, with sun and clouds and a high in the low 70s, but showers will again be possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Showers are likely with afternoon thunderstorms possible on Friday, June 9, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

