Agree? Here's Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish In NY, Report Says

Poll Does macaroni and cheese have a spot at your Thanksgiving table? Of course! The more carbs the merrier. Nope. Save it for the other 364 days. Submit Vote View Results Current Results Does macaroni and cheese have a spot at your Thanksgiving table? Of course! The more carbs the merrier. 25%

Nope. Save it for the other 364 days. 75% Back to Vote

Of all the delectable dishes to play second fiddle to the turkey, sweet potatoes with marshmallows are the most popular in the Empire State, according to the recruitment site Zippia.

The website used Google Trends data from November 2022 to see which of over 20 Thanksgiving sides home chefs searched for the most.

A holiday staple for many, sweet potato casserole is typically made with brown sugar, butter, orange juice, and cinnamon, and topped with gooey marshmallows.

The most popular side dish, according to Zippia, is mashed potatoes, taking the top spot in nine states. It was followed by rolls in second place.

Not surprisingly, most states opt for carb-heavy sides, though nearly a dozen favor more vegetable-centric dishes.

Among them is Rhode Island, where glazed carrots are number one.

Charcuterie trays are most popular in Minnesota and Missouri, the report found.

Only two states, Virginia and Vermont, say macaroni and cheese is their fave.

You can view the complete list of the most popular Thanksgiving sides on Zippia’s website.

What Do You Think?

Does macaroni and cheese belong at Thanksgiving dinner? Sound off in our poll above.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.