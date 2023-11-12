Actor Willem Dafoe Lists Property In Hudson Valley He Purchased In 2008

Popular actor Willem Dafoe is listing the residence in the Hudson Valley hamlet of High Falls, located west of I-87 in Ulster County, for $1.275 million, according to the Robb Report.

The 68-year-old Dafoe purchased the 1-acre property for $400,000 in 2008.

Dafoe has been nominated for four Academy Awards, with the first coming in 1986 for Best Supporting Actor in Oliver Stone's war film "Platoon."

Covering less than 2 square miles, High Falls has a population of just under 1,000 and is in between the Catskill Mountains and Shawangunk Ridge.

