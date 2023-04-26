Active Shooter Threat At Hudson Valley HS Unfounded, Lockdown Lifted, Police Say

The incident took place in Orange County on Wednesday, April 26 at Pine Bush High School at 156 Route 302 in Pine Bush.

According to district school officials, the school went into lockdown earlier Wednesday after a report of an active shooter on the campus.

When the incident occurred, the Crawford Police Department, state police, and the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the school.

"They (police) are going through the building to clear it, room by room, accounting for all students and staff," the district wrote on its website. "Parents are being directed to the Pine Bush Fire House on Route 52."

The remaining schools in the district – Pine Bush Elementary School, Circleville Elementary School, Pakanasink Elementary School, and Circleville Middle School – were all on hold-in-place orders. That order has since been lifted.

Trooper Steven Nevel of the State Police said the lockdown had been lifted after a complete sweep of the campus as of 3:20 p.m.

Students are being released to parents and to buses, school officials said.

Route 302, which was closed, has reopened, officials said.

Nevel said it is not clear if a threat was called in, or if someone said there was an active shooter.

To date, there is no word if anyone has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

