Active Atlantic: Trio Of New Tropical Storms Named Within Hours

In the last 24 hours, three new tropical storms have been named, and experts say the next month is expected to be a busy one as the hurricane season hits its peak.

They are:

A separate tropical system farther west is heading toward Texas.

Of the new storms, Franklin is shaping up to potentially be the strongest and longest-lasting, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Franklin formed in the Caribbean late Sunday afternoon, Aug. 20. It's expected to bring tropical storm conditions to portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 22, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It's then expected to make "a more northward turn, eventually moving into the southwestern Atlantic," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

The first of the trio of storms, Emily, was named around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the central Atlantic.

The third, Gert, developed into a tropical storm overnight.

Emily is expected to be downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Monday, Aug. 21. Gert is expected to rapidly weaken.

The 2023 hurricane season began on Thursday, June 1, and lasts through Thursday, Nov. 30.

The next tropical storms that develop in the Atlantic basin will take the names Harold and Idalia.

