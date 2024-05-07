90 Cats Rescued From 'Deplorable' Hudson Valley Home

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office members discovered the cats at a home in Dover on Saturday, May 4.

According to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the home for a report of animal cruelty.

Upon investigation, 90 cats were in poor health and were rescued by deputies and volunteer animal rescue workers.

Hudson Valley Animal Rescue and Sanctuary assisted the sheriff's office at the scene and will provide medical care.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

